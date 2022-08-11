33 police officers assigned to Uvalde school district campuses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is assigning more than 30 state police officers to the Uvalde School District to strengthen security presence for this upcoming school year.

Abbott says the district's superintendent requested the extra officers, who are intended to make students, parents, and faculty feel safer while in the buildings.

The move follows the Robb Elementary school shooting in late May, when a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

Officials say students will not return to that building this upcoming school year as it will be demolished and rebuilt.

Students in the Uvalde School District return to class on Sept. 6.

Recently, the Uvalde Police Department in southern Texas announced that it was hiring patrol officers.

The department had two openings for patrol officers offering a "competitive salary with incentives," listing the salary in the announcement at $45,739.20. Officers would be asked to work 12-hour shifts and would be offered various incentives for certification pay and education pay.

Leave benefits would be offered, including holidays, sick leave and vacation leave. The department posted the announcement to its Facebook page.

