3-year-old boy found after lost in Australian woods for 3 days

Authorities say a 3-year-old wearing just a diaper and a sweatshirt was found after being lost in the Australian woodlands for three days.

According to the Associated Press, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing Friday afternoon from his family's property near the village Putty.

The AP reported that Elfalak was found about 1,500 feet from his home when crews in a helicopter spotted him sitting in a creek and drinking water by cupping it into his hands.

Authorities said he was in good condition, but had suffered a diaper rash, bitten by ants, so they took him to a hospital for observation.

Officials said he slept in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and woke up hungry, so he was given three slices of a pizza and a banana.