20-year-old sentenced for deadly Colorado school shooting

Joe Amon/AP
FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Devon Erickson appears in court at the Douglas County Courthouse in Castle Rock, Colo. Erickson a former high school student convicted of first degree murder and other charges for a 2019 shooting attack inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one student and injured eight others is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)
Devon Erickson
Posted at 9:07 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 23:07:50-04

DENVER (AP) — A former high school student convicted of killing a teenager and injuring eight others at a Denver-area school in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Devon Erickson was sentenced Friday after victims and families gave emotional testimony about the lasting trauma from the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Erickson, now 20, was convicted of partnering with another student in the attack on a classroom of high school seniors watching a movie.

Because he was 18 at the time of the shooting, Erickson faced a mandatory sentence.

One former student who helped stop the attack said Erickson killed their classmate and “didn’t care.”

