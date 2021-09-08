13 unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID

Thirteen unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

According to the United Teachers of Dade, the employees did not contract the virus at school.

"We urge all our MDCPS family members to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid more tragedies such as these," the union said.

According to CNN, four were teachers, one was a security monitor, one worked in a cafeteria, and seven drove school busses.

USA Today reported that classes began on Aug. 23.

According to USA Today, all of the employees who died were Black.