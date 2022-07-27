102-year-old WW2 veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal

Pvt. Romay Catherine Johnson Davis, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, received a Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday in Alabama on behalf of her 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Davis served in the United States Women's Army Corps from 1943-48 on a battalion with the motto “No Mail, Low Morale.” The women service members were tasked with sorting mail and ensuring it got to service members.

Their work came after service members in the European theater noticed they were not getting mail from home. The women worked round the clock to ensure parcels got to those fighting in the war.

Despite providing an essential service to troops, military historians noted that the women were subject to hostility from male service members.

“The women of the 6888th found that they were the subject of some hostility and rumors impugning their character spread by both white and black male Soldiers who resented the fact that black women were allowed in the Army,” military historian Kathleen Fargey wrote.

After 74 years, Davis was honored for her service. She is the oldest surviving member of her segregated battalion.

"I never would have thought that anything like this would happen to me. I've never seen my uniform before I lost mine on my way home, and the congressional medal is for all of us. All of us. Those who are gone and those who remain,” she said.

After the House voted in February to award the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion a Congressional Gold Medal, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill on March 14.