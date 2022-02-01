10 members of Mongols motorcycle gang arrested in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Colorado

ARVADA Colo. — Ten men in the Mongols motorcycle gang have been arrested across four states in connection with multiple assaults and a fatal shooting outside an Arvada, Colorado restaurant in 2020.

On July 11, 2020, officers with the Arvada Police Department responded to a report of a shooting outside Jake's Roadhouse BBQ. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death, two men with gunshot wounds, and a fourth person with a traumatic brain injury, according to police.

According to the subsequent investigation, police determined two Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs), the Mongols and the Hells Angels, had been involved in an altercation.

Hells Angels member William "Kelly" Henderson was identified as the person who died in the shooting, police said.

Police said the suspects also assaulted and tried to kill two other members of Hells Angels. A person unrelated to either group tried to help the injured individuals, and was "severely beaten with a helmet and ran over with a motorcycle," police said. That person has lifelong injuries.

Two other members of the public who were in the area were ran off the road on their motorcycles by members of the Mongols group. Both had serious injuries, police said.

Investigators with the Arvada Police Department spent thousand of hours on this case with the help of Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, the Aurora Police Department, and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday, law enforcement across the country had arrested 10 suspects in connection to this case. They are accused of 33 criminal counts in Colorado, Florida, Utah and California.

The charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, accessory to a crime, vehicular assault, felony menacing, identity theft, reckless endangerment and more.

Arvada Police Department

The arrested individuals, all members of Mongols, have been identified as:



Gregory Lawrence Moore Jr., 30, apprehended in Florida

Leon Matthew Dennis, 48, apprehended in Colorado

Chadwick Gene Swopes, 41, apprehended in Colorado

Jared Chadwick, 38, apprehended in Utah

Saint George Michael Gonzales, 31, apprehended in Florida

Kenneth Wayne Tischler, 40, apprehended in Colorado

Vincent Eugene Dominguez, 33, apprehended in California

Phillip Raymond Garcia, 33, in custody in California for previous charges

Daniel Ruben Goint, 30, apprehended in California

Rafael Vargas Lozano, 40, apprehended in California

Moore, Dennis, Swopes, Dominguez, Garcia, Goint, and Lozano are all facing both first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

This story was originally reported by Stephanie Butzer on thedenverchannel.com.