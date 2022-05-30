1 person dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

Authorities in Colorado say one person is dead, and another is missing after a boat overturned on Lake Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened Sunday night at Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to a news release, 13 people, eight children, and five adults, were on the boat when apparently high winds capsized the boat.

Rangers said they found all 13 victims in the 60-degree water when they arrived on a patrol boat. They were able to rescue eight children and three adults.

The agency said they also recovered the body of one adult and immediately began searching for another adult who was missing.

The 11 survivors were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia. A child was flown to a hospital, the agency said.

The agency's Marine Evidence Recovery Team used sonar to locate the missing adult, but they faced difficulty because the boat overturned in 80-90 feet of water.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the remains and determine the cause of death, the agency said.