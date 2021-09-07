1 killed, 5 injured in Kansas club shooting, police say

Authorities in Wichita are searching for the suspect they say allegedly killed one person and injured five others in a shooting at a downtown nightclub.

On Twitter, the Wichita Police Department said they were looking for the suspected shooter, identified as Keshawn Maurice Dawson.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday just after 12:30 a.m. at the Enigma Club & Lounge.

According to the Associated Press, when officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim, later identified as Preston Spencer, 34, fatally shot and five women injured.

"The investigation revealed Dawson got into a disturbance earlier inside the club and was made to leave," police said in a statement. "He returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims."

Police said the five women sustained non-life-threatening injuries.