White House to hold press briefing amid heightening Russia tensions

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday will brief reporters as President Joe Biden faces a growing number of crises at home and abroad.

Domestically, in addition to facing record-breaking spread of COVID-19 and a stalled legislative agenda, Biden is now facing criticism from opponents after he cursed at a Fox News reporter during an on-camera appearance Monday.

While taking part in a White House Competition Council meeting, Biden was asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocey if he thought rapidly rising inflation rates were a "political liability."

"No, that's a great asset — more inflation," Biden said sarcastically. "What a stupid son of a (expletive)."

Doocey later said that Biden called him later Monday night to apologize for the explicit comment.

The Biden Administration is also taking steps to assist its ally Ukraine, as the country faces a potential invasion from Russia. The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on "heightened alert," and non-essential personnel and family members at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv were ordered to leave the country.

Finally, the U.S. faces a continued threat from North Korea, which again conducted missile tests on Tuesday in the fifth launch this month.

Psaki press briefing will take place Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. ET.