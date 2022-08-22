Understanding all the investigations former President Trump faces

WASHINGTON — The country this week could get more information as to why the Justice Department searched former President Donald Trump's property at Mar-a-Lago.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version of an affidavit to him for possible public release.

It was the latest development in a series of legal investigations the former president continues to face.

UNDERSTANDING INQUIRIES

Whether you believe these investigations are a "witch hunt" like Trump has suggested or valid, like many of his critics have said, these investigations are happening. This is why it's important to understand what is happening.

Investigation #1: Classified documents inquiry

This is the most high-profile investigation at the moment.

The FBI raided the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago. Unsealed court documents indicate officials are looking into whether the former president broke federal laws with the "willful retention of national defense information."

Trump said all documents in his home were ones he had declassified.

"We have never had anything like this before," Richard A. Serafini, a criminal defense attorney in South Florida and former litigator at the Department of Justice.

Serafini says the fact a raid happened shows the attorney general seriously believes it's possible the former president broke the law.

In cases like this, search warrants tend to happen toward the beginning of an investigation.

"My guess is we are kind of more in the middle. We may be a little past the middle — but we aren't near the end of this investigation," Serafini said.

Investigation #2: Georgia election interference case

This investigation has nothing to do with federal law and all to do with Georgia state law.

The local district attorney in the Atlanta area is looking into whether the former president and his allies broke laws by denying the 2020 election results.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence against the president is a recorded phone call between Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State in which Trump allegedly asked the election official to "find 11,780 votes."

Investigation #3: January 6th

Congress was investigating the attack at the Capitol last year. Still, ultimately, it will be up to the Department of Justice to decide if the former president broke any laws by encouraging his supporters to march to the Capitol, where violence eventually broke out.

Investigations #4 and #5: New York civil and criminal inquiries into business practices

These investigations largely center around the business practices of Trump and his family before taking office.

For instance, one investigation examines whether false financial information was submitted to obtain more favorable loans.

A big question for the country is when will all these investigations conclude, especially with another run for the White House by Trump is looking more likely.

"It would not surprise me if there start to be some decisions made next year," Serafini said.