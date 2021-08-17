Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he and his husband are now parents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revealed Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten, are now parents.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” tweeted the former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg said “the process” isn’t done yet, but he and Chasten are thankful for the “love, support, and respect” for their privacy that has been offered to them.

It’s unclear at this time how many children the couple is adding to their family or by what means, like adoption or surrogacy.

The 39-year-old politician said he would share more about expanding their family soon.