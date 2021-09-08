Biden to deliver remarks in honor of labor unions Wednesday

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will deliver remarks honoring the work of labor unions, two days after the U.S. celebrated the Labor Day holiday.

Biden's address comes after he spent his first Labor Day as president by providing sandwiches to union workers in his home state of Delaware. There, the Associated Press reported that Biden shook hands and chatted with workers during their break.

Throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and in the first months of his administration, Biden has positioned himself as a pro-union president, often calling them the "backbone of America."

The remarks also come as he continues to push Congress to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3 trillion budget bill — plans that Biden says will create good-paying jobs for union workers, most of which can be had without a college degree. However, Republicans are skeptical and say the bill's high price tags could slow economic growth down the road.

Biden will deliver his remarks Wednesday at the White House around 11:30 a.m. ET. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will also attend Wednesday's event.