CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 30 days, with end date set for July 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal officials have extended the national eviction moratorium until the end of July and it may be the last extension.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), signed the extension Thursday with hopes of preventing the eviction of Americans who are unable to make their rental payments as a result of the pandemic.

The moratorium was scheduled to expire on June 30, but it will now last through July 31.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” wrote the CDC in a statement.

The CDC says this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

The Trump administration first put the moratorium in place in 2020 as the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S. Now, after some have not paid rent for months, many are concerned about renters who are unprepared to pay what they owe in accumulated back rent.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the moratorium during a briefing on Wednesday, saying it "was always intended to be temporary."

"And the president remains focused on ensuring that Americans who are struggling, through no fault of their own, have an off-ramp once it ends. Hence, we've also worked to take additional steps to ensure people are getting the support they need to stay in their homes, whether they are renters or homeowners," said Psaki.