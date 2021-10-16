1 deputy killed, 2 injured in shooting at Houston bar: "We believe they were ambushed"

A constable deputy was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Saturday while they were working an extra job at a bar in Houston, according to police. One of the injured deputies was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the foot.

"We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind, with a– a suspect with a rifle," said James Jones, executive assistant chief of the Houston Police Department.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. The deputies had gone outside to address a "disturbance" — what may have been a robbery. They were trying to arrest or detain a suspect when they were "ambushed," Jones said at an early morning media briefing.

A person of interest is in custody but police said they didn't know if that person is a suspect or witness.

Police said a suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his early 20s.