Names of three crash victims in Yellowstone County have been released

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has released the names of three men who died in two recent vehicle crashes.

Kristopher Olson, 42 years old, and Kyl Shearer, 60, died on December 9 in a head-on collision on Lake Elmo Drive in the Billings Heights. Police said the crash happened when a vehicle driven by Olson on Lake Elmo Drive passed other vehicles by entering the turn lane, which switches into an oncoming lane north of Wicks Lane. Olson's vehicle, which witnesses reported was traveling at a high speed, didn't merge back into the driving lane and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Shearer, police said. Both men were killed.

On December 13, 19-year-old Layke James Leischner of Laurel died when a pickup truck he was driving went off the road at Buffalo Trail Road and Canyon Creek Road north of Laurel and rolled, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. Leischner, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

