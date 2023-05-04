Watch Now
MTN streaming Vigilante Day Parade

The Vigilante Day Parade is a longtime Helena Public Schools tradition.
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 17:27:37-04

MTN is streaming the Vigilante Day Parade live from downtown Helena on Friday, May 5 beginning shortly after 12:00 p.m.

People can watch the stream on the KTVH Facebook page. The broadcast will start as soon as floats arrive by where our camera is set up.

Due to our live feed using the cellular network, and the large volume of people downtown on Friday, the quality of the signal may dip or drop at certain points. MTN will be posting the full recording from our crew on the ground later in the day.

