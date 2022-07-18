Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash north of Helena

HELENA — A 75-year-old Belgrade man died in a motorcycle crash this weekend on Interstate 15 north of Helena by Sieben.

The crash was reported Sunday, July 17, around 11:00 a.m. near mile marker 219 on I-15.

“The deceased name is Ronald Tuttle,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton in a statement. “The next of kin have been notified. Our condolences to the family of Ronald.”

Dutton said the man received CPR, but responders were unable to receive him.

A deputy coroner pronounced the death at 12:10 p.m. on July 17. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Dutton says the traffic crash investigator indicated speed may have been a factor.

