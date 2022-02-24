Montana's U.S. senators denounce Russian invasion of Ukraine

HELENA — Montana’s two U.S. senators denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling it “outrageous” and “unprovoked.”

Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester each released statements Thursday morning, sharply criticizing Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“I’m praying for the people of Ukraine and condemn Putin’s outrageous attack on their sovereignty and independence,” Daines said. “Putin is a thug, and he has been empowered and emboldened by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his approval of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing America’s Keystone XL pipeline. The skyrocketing price of oil and resulting inflation are stark reminders of the importance of increasing, not decreasing, made in America energy. I do not support sending American troops to Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin single-handedly started an unprovoked war that makes the world less safe,” said Tester. “I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with every freedom-loving democracy in condemning Russia’s illegal military actions. The United States will continue to support the security and stability of our NATO and European allies in the face of these acts of war.”

As the first reports of military action came in Wednesday night, Gov. Greg Gianforte released a brief statement on Twitter.

“Tonight we pray for the safety of the sovereign, freedom-loving people of Ukraine,” he said. “May God bless, watch over, and protect them.”