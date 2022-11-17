Montana VA: Fort Harrison campus safe, open after Thursday morning incident

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton says one person is dead after an early morning incident at the Montana VA at Fort Harrison.

The Montana VA says the Thursday morning incident involved one individual and firearm.

“Currently, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is safe and secure. The facility is open, and Veterans are being directed to their appointments by staff,” said the VA in a press release.

VA officials say the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. and was cleared by law enforcement a few hours later. Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and VA Police are conducting a joint investigation.

In the press release, the VA encouraged any veteran, family member or friend concerned about a veteran’s mental health to contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. People can also call 988. Trained professionals are also available at www.veteranscrisisline.net

“Montana VA Health Care System takes the safety of its Veterans and staff seriously, and appreciate the quick response and support from the local law enforcement as well as the VA Police,” wore the VA.

