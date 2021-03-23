Montana VA creates dedicated phone line for COVID vaccine scheduling

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) has opened a dedicated phone line for enrolled veterans to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

Enrolled Veterans can schedule an appointment for one of their upcoming vaccination clinics, by calling 877-468-8387 and selecting Option 2, and then Option 2 again. Schedulers will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., except Federal Holidays.

MTVAHCS says they will hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana Veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, March 22, MTVAHCS has provided more than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana Veterans (a combination of the required two doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Janssen vaccine).

Last week, Congress passed bipartisan legislation that will allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to any veteran, veteran spouses, caregivers, and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients.

The bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk with the hope that he will sign it into law sometime this week. If signed, it will significantly increase the number of individuals eligible for a COIVD-19 vaccine through MTVAHCS.

