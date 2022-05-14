Watch
Montana trooper receives national recognition for 2021 helicopter rescue

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 20:02:35-04

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa received national recognition for her response to a 2021 helicopter crash.

Villa is an honorable mention for the National Association of Police Organization's TOP COPS award.

The award recognizes local, state, and federal law enforcement for actions above and beyond the call of duty. Officers are nominated by their peers.

On June 15, 2021, Villa helped five people to safety after a helicopter fighting a wildfire east of Townsend crashed.

Video shows MHP trooper rescue DNRC helicopter crew

Dashboard camera footage captured Villa helping the crew to safety before the aircraft burst into flames.

Last July, MHP awarded Trooper Villa the Medal of Valor, the highest award a trooper can receive, for her actions.

