Montana trooper receives national recognition for 2021 helicopter rescue

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa received national recognition for her response to a 2021 helicopter crash.

Villa is an honorable mention for the National Association of Police Organization's TOP COPS award.

Honored to be a part of this years @NAPOpolice TOP COPS awards in DC tonight. Humbled to be in a room with so many amazing heroes. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/n4lqqKfFBp — Trooper Amanda Villa (@TrooperAVilla) May 13, 2022

The award recognizes local, state, and federal law enforcement for actions above and beyond the call of duty. Officers are nominated by their peers.

On June 15, 2021, Villa helped five people to safety after a helicopter fighting a wildfire east of Townsend crashed.

Dashboard camera footage captured Villa helping the crew to safety before the aircraft burst into flames.