Sheehy and Tester win their respective primary races

HELENA — Tim Sheehy appears to have won the Republican nomination in the 2024 Montana U.S. Senate race. Sheehy had a sizable lead over his opponents Brad Johnson and Charles Walking Child early in the evening with Decision Desk HQ calling the race for Sheehy at 8:33 p.m.

The 38-year-old is the founder, CEO and an active pilot with Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade. Sheehy also owns Little Belt Cattle Company, which includes a ranch near Martinsdale. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and other deployments during ten years of active Navy service, including time as a SEAL Team officer. Originally from Minnesota, Sheehy and his family settled in Montana in 2014.

MTN News Tim Sheehy

In June 2023, Sheehy officially announced his campaign for Senate, challenging incumbent U.S. Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Sheehy had the backing of Republican leaders like Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale had also sought the Republican nomination, albeit briefly. Rosendale dropped out of the race six days after filing, citing former President Trump’s endorsement of Sheehy as the reason.

So far, more than $40 million has already been raised and spent by Democrats, Republicans and independent groups. Overall, Tester has brought in $32.8 million and spent $23.9 million since the start of 2023. Sheehy has raised a total of $10.5 million since last June – including more than $2 million in personal funds – and spent $8.3 million.



Jon Tester appears to have won the U.S. Senate nomination for the Democratic Party nomination based on early, unofficial results.

Tester had a sizable lead over his opponent Michael Hummert early in the evening with Decision Desk HQ calling the race for Tester at 8:29 p.m.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News US Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

The 67-year-old farmer and three-term U.S. senator from Big Sandy is again seeking reelection in one of the most high-profile congressional races of 2024. The political analyst consensus is the party that wins the Montana U.S. Senate seat this year will control the Senate.

Tester, Montana’s only statewide elected Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is no stranger to hard-fought races.

Each Senate general election victory for Tester has been by a margin within 5 points. Republicans and conservative groups have made large investments into trying to unseat him, such as in 2018 when President Trump visited Montana four times campaigning for Tester’s Republican opponent Matt Rosendale.

So far, more than $40 million has already been raised and spent by Democrats, Republicans and independent groups. Overall, Tester has brought in $32.8 million and spent $23.9 million since the start of 2023. Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, a businessman and Navy veteran from Gallatin County, has raised a total of $10.5 million since last June – including more than $2 million in personal funds – and spent $8.3 million.

