NewsMontana Politics Actions Facebook Tweet Email RESULTS: Montana primary elections Prev Next Scripps News Posted at 9:14 AM, Jun 05, 2024 Results from Montana primary elections on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. KXLH Election Results Results are constantly updated Refresh Loading... Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader