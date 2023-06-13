Republican Tanner J. Smith announces run for Montana governor

LAKESIDE — A Republican member of the Montana House of Representatives has announced plans to run for governor in the 2024 election.

Tanner J. Smith currently represents Montana House District 11 Flathead County.

He stated in a news release that his campaign will focus on revitalizing Montana's economy, protecting natural resources and "ensuring a prosperous future for all Montanans."

"I am running for Governor because I firmly believe in the power of Montana values and our way of life. Our state has a rich heritage of hard work, self-reliance, and respect for our natural wonders. I am determined to preserve and restore these values, ensuring a brighter future for every Montana." Smith said in a statement about his candidacy.

Smith plans on attending the 4th of July Parade in Bigfork and the Lakeside Community Parade. He plans to kick off statewide "meet and greets" beginning in September of 2023.

“I recognize that people are tired of politics and politicians and summer is for working, playing and enjoying our families,” said Smith. “Being born and raised in Stevensville, I will plan to attend the Stevensville Creamery Picnic festivities in August and my 30-year high school reunion. Go Yellowjackets!”

Smith says she plans to focus on several topics in his run for the nomination for governor, including:



Public Safety: Combat crime and ensure the well-being of communities across the state

Taxes: Recognizing the burden of high taxes on Montanans, implementing responsible fiscal policies that will lower taxes and promote economic growth

Energy Independence: Advocate for sustainable and diverse energy sources to drive Montana's economy while protecting the environment - such as the preservation of water rights to safeguard this vital resource for future generations

Education: Committed to providing quality education to strengthen and equip students with the skills necessary for success and competitive pay for teachers

Constitutional Values: Defending the rights and freedoms cherished by Montanans

Additional information about Smith's campaign for governor can be found at https://www.tannerformontana.com/.