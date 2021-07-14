MT Supco unanimously invalidates GOP subpoenas for court records

HELENA — In a unanimous ruling, the Montana Supreme Court Wednesday roundly rejected the attempt by legislative Republicans to subpoena internal court documents, saying it clearly exceeds legislative authority.

The decision declared the subpoenas invalid, said they could not be reissued and ordered any emails initially obtained to be returned to the court.

Justice Dirk Sandefur, in a separate concurring opinion, also blasted Republican lawmakers for creating a “recklessly ginned up `crisis’” that he said is a “calculated and coordinated partisan campaign” to undermine the judiciary’s role in reviewing the constitutionality of enacted laws.

“This simple, self-evident principle is more important than ever when, as now, a single political faction overwhelmingly controls the two partisan branches of state government, rendering it quite expedient to irresponsibly attack and attempt to undermine the only non-partisan branch in an effort to attain unitary, unfettered—in effect, authoritarian— power, unconstrained by constitutional limits,” he wrote.

Republican state Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson -- who is chairing a special legislative committee investigating the judiciary -- said he Wednesday he is "deeply troubled" by the ruling.

"The court appears to be saying that only people chosen by the court can police their conduct," he said in a statement. "They also appear to be claiming that they don't have to follow public records laws and retain emails for public inspection. Today, the Montana Supreme Court declared itself above reproach, and, potentially, above the law."

Wednesday’s order is the latest development in a running battle waged by leading Republican officeholders this year against the state Supreme Court and judiciary.

Beginning in early April, GOP lawmakers – with the help of Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration – have sought to obtain emails and documents from the high court, alleging the judiciary is biased against GOP-passed laws that may come before the courts.

A subpoena issued by the GOP chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and executed by the Gianforte administration, obtained more than 5,000 emails from the court – some of which were distributed to the media.

Republican leaders later subpoenaed all seven Supreme Court justices, their top administrator and additional documents.

The court blocked those subpoenas while it determined their legality. Republicans withdrew the subpoenas two weeks ago in an attempt to dismiss the case and avoid a ruling, but the court rejected the dismissal request and said it would rule – which it did Wednesday.

Justice Beth Baker wrote the opinion for the majority, saying the subpoenas do not serve a “legislative purpose” and therefore are invalid.

If legislators believe that justices or judges have acted unethically or shown undue bias, they can file a complaint with the Judicial Standards Commission, which is the constitutionally created body to investigate judicial misconduct, she wrote.

Baker also rejected the Legislature’s argument that it was properly investigating whether Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin used government time and resources to lobby the Legislature.

McLaughlin had polled the state’s district judges on their position on a bill, to determine if the Montana Judges Association should take a position on it. The association voted to oppose the measure, which gave Gianforte more power to fill judicial vacancies.

Baker said elected officials, including judges, are not lobbying when they are acting in their official capacity, and that McLaughlin had no personal contact with any legislator. She had conveyed the poll results to the Judges Association’s lobbyist, Baker noted.

GOP leaders at the Legislature also have appointed a special committee to investigate the judiciary and the state Republican Party has sent out mailers criticizing the Supreme Court as unethical.

This story will be updated.