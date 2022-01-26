Jesse Laslovich nominated by Biden to serve as U.S. Attorney for Montana

HELENA — President Joe Biden has nominated Jesse Laslovich to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Montana.

Laslovich is currently the Regional Vice President for the SCL(Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth) Health Montana-Wyoming region. He has also had a long career in Montana politics and the Montana legal system.

As a Democrat, Laslovich served in the Montana Senate from 2005 to 2010 and in the Montana House of Representatives from 2001 through 2004.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., praised the nomination in a statement Wednesday: “I’ve known Jesse Laslovich since I served in the Montana legislature, and he is the right person to be Montana’s next U.S. Attorney. He’s a born and bred Montanan, a Montana Law graduate, and most importantly, a fair and experienced attorney with an accomplished prosecution record defending Montana families. We have a number of major law enforcement issues to address in our state, including human and drug trafficking, which is why I look forward to working closely with my Senate colleagues to get Jesse confirmed and on the job as quickly as possible.”

The Anaconda native and University of Montana School of Law graduate worked as an assistant attorney general under Mike McGrath, former Attorney General for Montana and current Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court, from 2007-2008.

From 2009 to 2016, Laslovich served as Chief Legal Counsel in the office of the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. During 2011 and 2012, he also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

State Representative Bill Mercer, R-Billings, also praised the nomination on Wednesday. Mercer served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana from 2001-2009 after being nominated by former President George W. Bush.

“Earlier today, The President nominated Jesse Laslovich to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Montana. Jesse is an outstanding nominee. One needs a broad set of skills to excel as U.S. Attorney, but he has the judgment, temperament, experience and perspective to do so,” wrote Mercer in a statement.

In 2016, Laslovich ran for Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance but lost to current U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale.

Laslovich would replace U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson if he is confirmed by the Senate.