How to request tickets for Trump rally in Montana

HELENA — Donald Trump, former president of the United States and current Republican presidential candidate, will campaign in Montana next week.

The event will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman on Friday August 9th.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 8:00 p.m.

Free tickets for the event can requested on the Trump campaign website by clicking here; requests are limited to a maximum of two tickets.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said on Wednesday: "Our local law enforcement will be working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful event happens."

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

“Jon Tester said liberals should punch President Trump in the face and voted to impeach President Trump twice. I’m excited to hear President Trump’s response to Jon Tester’s liberal lunacy,” said Mike Berg, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Monica Robinson, spokesperson for Montanans For Tester, said: “No matter who is in the White House, Jon Tester always does what’s right for Montana. It’s why Jon has consistently stood up to the Biden administration on many issues – from securing the border to protecting Montana from burdensome energy regulations – and it’s why President Trump signed more than 20 of his bills into law.”

Trump visited Montana four times in 2018 to campaign for Republican Matt Rosendale who was at the time running against Tester, hosting rallies in Great Falls, Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings.

Tester won that contest by 3.5 points and Rosendale was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. Rosendale had briefly run earlier this year for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination but bowed out after Trump endorsed Sheehy.

The general consensus of political analysts is that the party that wins the Montana U.S. Senate seat in the November election will likely control the Senate.

