How Montana judges got on the bench

Montana has seven Supreme Court justices and 49 state District Court judges. The governor appoints these judges when a vacancy occurs in the middle of their term, but otherwise they are elected or re-elected.
Supreme Court justices have eight-year terms; district judges six-year terms.
Below is a list of these judges, and how they got on the bench.
Montana Supreme Court justices
Beth Baker: Elected in 2010, re-elected in 2018.
Ingrid Gustafson: Appointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2017.
Mike McGrath: Elected in 2008; re-elected in 2016.
Laurie McKinnon: Elected in 2012; re-elected in 2020.
Jim Rice: Appointed by Republican Gov. Judy Martz in 2001; re-elected three times.
Dirk Sandefur: Elected in 2016.
James Shea: Appointed by Bullock in 2014; re-elected in 2016.
State District Judges
1st District (Lewis and Clark/Broadwater counties)
Mike Menahan: Elected in 2012.
Kathy Seeley: Elected in 2008.
Mike McMahon: Elected in 2018.
Chris Abbott: Appointed by Bullock in 2020.
2nd District (Silver Bow County)
Kurt Krueger: Elected in 2000.
Bob Whelan: Elected in 2018.
3rd District (Powell/Deer Lodge/Granite counties)
Ray Dayton: Elected in 2006
4th District (Missoula/Mineral counties)
Dusty Deschamps: Appointed by Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer in 2006.
John Larson: Appointed by Republican Gov. Marc Racicot in 1993
Leslie Halligan: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.
Jason Marks: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.
Shane Vannatta: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.
5th District (Jefferson/Madison/Beaverhead counties)
Luke Berger: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.
6th District (Park/Sweet Grass counties)
Brenda Gilbert: Elected in 2012.
7th District (Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux counties)
Katherine Bidegaray: Elected in 2002.
Olivia Rieger: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.
8th District (Cascade County)
Elizabeth Best: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.
John Kutzman: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.
John Parker: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.
Greg Rubich: Appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2021.
9th District (Glacier/Toole/Pondera/Teton counties.
Bob Olsen: Elected in 2012.
10th District (Fergus/Judith Basin/Petroleum counties)
Jon Oldenburg: Elected in 2012.
11th District (Flathead County)
Robert Allison: Elected in 2012.
Heidi Ulbricht: Elected in 2012.
Dan Wilson: Elected in 2016.
Amy Eddy: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.
12th District (Hill/Liberty/Chouteau counties)
Kaydee Ruiz: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.
13th District (Yellowstone County)
Greg Todd: Appointed by Racicot in 2000.
Rod Souza: Elected 2014.
Mary Jane Knisely: Elected in 2010.
Jessica Fehr: Appointed by Bullock in 2018.
Don Harris: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.
Michael Moses: Appointed by Bullock in 2014.
Colette Davies: Elected in 2018.
Ashley Harada: Elected in 2018.
14th District (Golden Valley/Musselshell/Wheatland/Meagher counties)
Randal Spaulding: Elected in 1998.
15th District (Daniels/Sheridan/Roosevelt counties)
David Cybulski: Elected in 1994
16th District (Carter/Custer/Fallon/Garfield/Rosebud/Treasure/Powder River counties)
Nickolas Murnion: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.
Michael Hayworth: Appointed by Bullock in 2013.
17th District (Blaine/Philips/Valley counties)
Yvonne Laird: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.
18th District (Gallatin County)
John Brown: Appointed by Schweitzer in 2005
Peter Ohman: Appointed by Bullock in 2020.
Rienne McElyea: Appointed by Bullock in 2016
19th District (Lincoln County)
Matthew Cuffe: Elected in 2016
20th District (Lake/Sanders counties)
Jim Manley: Appointed by Bullock in 2013.
Kim Christopher: Elected in 2000.
21st District (Ravalli County)
Howard Recht: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.
Jennifer Lint: Appointed by Bullock in 2018.
22nd District (Big Horn/Stillwater/Carbon counties)
Matthew Wald: Elected in 2018.