Growing field of Democratic candidates running for Montana western U.S. House seat

HELENA — There’s a growing field of Democratic candidates challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in the race for Montana’s western U.S. House seat.

On Thursday morning, Ryan Busse – an author, activist and former firearms executive from Kalispell – announced a congressional campaign. It comes just over a year after Busse was the Democratic nominee for Montana governor in the 2024 elections.

“I think it's urgent that we take back this state,” Busse told MTN. “People can't afford to live here. There's a lot of justifiable worry about how prices have been driven up, how the wealthy are taking over the state.”

Jonathon Ambarian Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse speaks during a news conference at the Montana State Capitol, Apr. 2, 2024.

Busse criticizes Zinke for his actions on issues like health care, tariffs and federal cuts, and he says voters in this district need someone to fight for greater affordability. He argues the recognition he’s built through his previous campaign puts him in the best position for a Democratic candidate, and he says this year will be a different political environment.

“People were angry and tired,” he said. “But this is not 2024 anymore. It's 2026 and the party in power is doing bad things to the people of this state, and Montana Democrats know that. I think the most important thing that they realize is that they need to nominate somebody who can beat Zinke, and that's why I'm doing this.”

Busse’s announcement comes just days after another Democrat entered the western district race: Sam Forstag, a firefighter and union leader from Missoula. In his campaign launch, Forstag said he wanted to bring a working-class perspective to the race.

“Montanans deserve a Representative who knows what it’s been like as a working person in this state, falling further behind because of politicians’ failures,” Forstag said in a statement Monday. “I know what that’s like, and I’m tired of it. I’m running to finally make Congress work for working people.”

Jonathon Ambarian A shot from Sam Forstag's launch video for his campaign for the Democratic nomination in Montana's western congressional district, on his campaign website.

Shortly after his announcement Monday, Forstag received an endorsement from former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. On Wednesday, his campaign said it raised more than $150,000 in 48 hours.

“I’ll stand up to anyone to bring real change to Congress, and I’m excited to see all the support for a campaign powered by working people and families,” Forstag said in a statement.

Busse and Forstag join two other candidates already running for the Democratic nomination: Russ Cleveland, a former child-care business owner from St. Regis, and Matt Rains, a rancher from Simms.

Montana’s 1st Congressional District covers much of western Montana, including Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. National political analysts like the Cook Political Report have identified it as a “Likely Republican” seat in the 2026 elections.

Zinke has been elected four times to represent Montana in the House: the entire state in 2014 and 2016 and the western district in 2022 and 2024.