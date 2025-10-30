ZooMontana bids goodbye to 10-year-old mink, Ivy

BILLINGS - ZooMontana said goodbye to one of its most beloved residents this week.

Ivy, an American mink who served as a conservation ambassador for nearly a decade, was euthanized after experiencing a rapid decline in health, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Ivy wasn't just any mink. She was an ambassador for her species, zoo officials said, delighting visitors with her vibrant personality and inspiring conservation efforts throughout her time at the zoo.

Over the past decade, she helped scientists better understand mink populations by providing scat samples to local and national organizations, including Working Dogs for Conservation in Missoula.

Born on a private fur farm in May 2015, Ivy joined Zoo Montana later that year. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for both people and wildlife conservation.

The mink's playful spirit and role as an educational ambassador made her a cherished member of the ZooMontana family and a favorite among visitors who came to learn about her species.

