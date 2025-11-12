Your photos: Northern Lights dance across Montana sky

GREAT FALLS — The Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - put on a dazzling display across Montana skies (and beyond) on Tuesday night and into Wednesday (November 11-12, 2025).

Check out these photos sent to us:

Northern Lights over Montana (November 11-12, 2025)



A strong G4 geomagnetic storm is ongoing, so G3 to G4 storm conditions may continue all the way through Thursday morning.

In order to see the Northern Lights, make sure you get as far away from city lights as possible and make sure you have a clear view of the northern horizon.

You may not always be able to see them with your eyes, but your phone camera can pick the colors up if it is in night mode or if you take a long exposure shot.