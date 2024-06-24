Young woman drowns in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — A young woman drowned after falling into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Park officials said in a news release that, according to witnesses, the 26-year old woman from Pennsylvania was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes.

Bystanders pulled her from the water below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Park dispatch received several 911 calls routed through Glacier County dispatch at approximately 5:20 pm. Park rangers arrived at about 5:45 pm.

An ALERT helicopter landed nearby at about 6:20 pm and assisted with resuscitation efforts but the woman never regained consciousness.

Resuscitation efforts were terminated at about 7 pm and ALERT personnel pronounced the woman deceased.

The Glacier County coroner will transport the body to a medical examiner in Missoula for autopsy.

The name of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

From the Glacier National Park Conservancy website:

Water is the number one cause of fatalities in Glacier National Park. Please use extreme caution near water. Swift, cold glacial streams and rivers, moss-covered rocks, and slippery logs all present dangers. Children, photographers, boaters, rafters, swimmers, and fishermen have fallen victim to these rapid, frigid streams and deep glacial lakes. Avoid wading in or fording swift streams. Never walk, play, or climb on slippery rocks and logs, especially around waterfalls. When boating, don’t stand up or lean over the side, and always wear a lifejacket.

Park staff thanked Glacier County, ALERT, Babb Ambulance and US Border Patrol for their support, along with numerous bystanders for their assistance.

We will update you if we get more information.