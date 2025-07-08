Young Montana woman identified as drowning victim

BILLINGS — Aiden Lueken, a 21-year-old Billings woman, has been identified as the person who drowned in the Boulder River south of Big Timber on Friday, July 4, 2025, according to the Park County Coroner.

Lueken was recreating with family when she disappeared. Her body was recovered by first responders within 20 to 30 minutes.

Two drownings in Montana in recent days

Park County Undersheriff Tad Dykstra said it remains undetermined whether Lueken fell into the river or was swimming alone.

In a GoFundMe post, her family described Lueken’s death as a tragic accident; click here if you would like to donate.

Lueken's death was the second drowning in Montana in recent days; a person was discovered dead on Sunday, July 6, in the Stillwater River - click here for details.

This also marks the second drowning in the Boulder River this summer.

In June, 36-year-old Stetson Fancher of Missoula was found dead in the water following a three-day air and land search.