How to watch the Bobcats and Grizzlies games on Saturday, October 11

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats are tied atop the Big Sky Conference standings with 2-0 records in league play. Both teams won road games last week and return to their home stadiums for games on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The fifth-ranked Bobcats, who have won four consecutive games, host Idaho State inside Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, while the No. 4 Grizzlies, who are undefeated at 5-0, welcome Cal Poly into Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local television in Montana.

The Bobcats and Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. The game will air on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls, KTVQ in Billings and KXLF in Butte. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, the MSU-vs.-ISU game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

How to watch The Spot-MTN Channel

The Grizzlies are scheduled to kick off against Cal Poly at 2 p.m. The game will air on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley. Across the rest of Montana, the Griz and Mustangs will be on The Spot – MTN. In Helena, the game will also simulcast on NBC affiliate KTVH.

The Spot – MTN will also be home to the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 12:30 p.m. and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately following the Montana-vs.-Cal Poly game.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.