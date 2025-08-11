Young man dies in rollover crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — A young man from Great Falls died in a vehicle rollover crash on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
It happened at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of US Highway 89 and Hughesville Road, just south of Monarch.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 36-year old woman from Great Falls was westbound on Hughesville Road and failed to negotiate a curve.
The driver then over-corrected and the Jeep went off the right side of the road, rolling several times and coming to rest in a creek bed.
The passenger, a 19-year old man from Great Falls, died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.
The driver was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.
According to the MHP, the man who died was wearing a seatbelt; the report states it is "unknown" whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The MHP report says that impaired driving and speed were factors in the crash.
We will update you if we get more information.