Young man dies in rollover crash in Cascade County
GREAT FALLS — A young man from Great Falls died in a vehicle rollover crash on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

It happened at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of US Highway 89 and Hughesville Road, just south of Monarch.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 36-year old woman from Great Falls was westbound on Hughesville Road and failed to negotiate a curve.

The driver then over-corrected and the Jeep went off the right side of the road, rolling several times and coming to rest in a creek bed.

The passenger, a 19-year old man from Great Falls, died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

The driver was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the man who died was wearing a seatbelt; the report states it is "unknown" whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report says that impaired driving and speed were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

