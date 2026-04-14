Young bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — A boy who was injured after reportedly being hit by a vehicle is now recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital, according to his mother.

The crash happened at Babcock and Hunter's Way on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

According to Desiree McCann, her son Elliott sustained severe injuries; his head reportedly has injuries from being dragged between the car and the pavement. His mother stated that his entire body is carrying the weight of the accident — bruised, broken, and hurting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Elliott and his family; it states, in part:

What should have been an ordinary afternoon became a fight for life. But even in the chaos, God was present. Elliott suffered severe injuries: five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, pulmonary contusions, and multiple lacerations—including serious trauma to his lung that doctors are closely monitoring in the ICU.

Click here if you would like to help.

Bozeman police say they have contacted the adult driver involved in the crash.

Investigators say several people saw the incident, and the cause is still being investigated.

"It's kind of a whole community effort. We don't want to put blame on anybody until we know all the facts," said Hal Richardson, Patrol Captain for Bozeman Police. "As long as people are paying attention and not distracted by what is in front of them. Both the motoring public and the walking and biking public as well."