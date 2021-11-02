Yellowstone Park will close most entrances for winter

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – This weekend, November 6-7, provides the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone.

The West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 12:01 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8.

The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. This road is open all year, weather permitting, reports the Daily Montanan.

Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of US 212 (Beartooth Highway) between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities. For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com.

For information about Wyoming communities (Cody and Jackson), visit www.travelwyoming.com. And if your travel plans to the park take you through Idaho, visit www.visitidaho.org.

