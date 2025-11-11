Wyoming man accused of parading muzzled wolf in bar pleads not guilty to animal cruelty

DANIEL, Wyo. — A Wyoming man accused of parading an injured, muzzled wolf around a bar and later shooting it pleaded not guilty Monday in his first court appearance on a felony animal‑cruelty charge.

According to The Pinedale Roundup Facebook page, Cody Roberts, of Daniel, appeared remotely from Laramie during his arraignment at Sweetwater County District Court, while the courtroom sat in Rock Springs.

He is charged following a Feb. 29, 2024, incident and a grand‑jury indictment returned Aug. 20 in Sublette County.

According to court filings and local news coverage, Roberts allegedly ran over a wild wolf with a snowmobile, bound the animal’s muzzle with tape, attached a shock collar and GPS tracker, and brought it into the Green River Bar, where videos show him leaning down and kissing the wolf as it lay on the floor.

If convicted of felony cruelty to animals, Roberts faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 under Wyoming law.

'$250 is nothing': Calls for stiffer penalties after video of tortured wolf emerges in Wyoming

The incident has reignited debate over how Wyoming treats wolves.

The animal is classified as a predator across much of the state — and exempt from standard cruelty protections, according to critics of state wildlife policy.

Roberts’ next court date is set for March 9 in the Ninth Judicial District Court. In the meantime, animal‑welfare groups say they will continue monitoring the case.