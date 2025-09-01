Wrong-way chase ends in fiery crash in Billings

A police chase on Saturday, August 30, 2025, ended in a fiery crash on one of Billings’ busiest roads.

According to a spokesperson with the Montana Highway Patrol, the chase began at around 12:30 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a vehicle.

The suspect driver traveled the wrong direction on South Billings Boulevard before crashing near Underpass Avenue.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and the driver — who was the only person inside — was ejected.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants.

The individual was treated for injuries, then released to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility; the person's name has not yet been released.

South Billings Boulevard was temporarily shut down as officers with MHP and Billings Police Department worked the scene.