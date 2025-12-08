Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Browning calls for action

BROWNING — Jonel Goings is recovering from injuries after being attacked by several dogs while walking to town on Tuesday, December 2, an incident that has reignited concerns about aggressive animals in the community.

Goings was walking her usual route at around 12:30 p.m. when she passed a residence with several dogs. The animals had barked at her before, but this time was different.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

"They've barked at me, previously, and like the owner would come and tell them to go in. So I thought it was just like, you know, any other day. And they'd stop," Goings says.

Instead, the dogs surrounded and attacked her. “I felt one jump on top, and it bit me on the head. It scared me because I was like realizing I was getting bit, you know. And then it got my arm, and they jerked me to the ground, and they just start biting everywhere. I could just feel them all over me. And I was screaming. I was screaming for a while and I think I was in shock for most of the time. But all I could think of was I was going to die," Goings says.

Weslin Edwards and Sonny DeRoche were looking for cattle when they took a wrong turn, leading them to what they initially thought were dogs attacking a deer.

Edwards explains, "We saw, like, just a bunch of dogs on the side of the road. And then what we thought, like they were kind of ripping up a deer or something. And then we got closer, it was Jonel.”

DeRoche fired a warning shot into the air to scare off the animals. He says, "My first thought was to jump out, and I shot in the air. The dogs didn't really run far, but after I started running towards them with the gun they kind of started running away.”

The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Animal Control Division released a statement to their Facebook page, saying Animal Control responded immediately to the incident. The statement also says that based on information from homeowners and witnesses, three dogs were involved in the attack, and that two of the three dogs were located and secured, with efforts ongoing to locate the third.

However, witnesses, and Goings herself, dispute the number of dogs involved.

DeRoche recounts, "I'd say 8 to 10. Maybe four bigger dogs and a lot of smaller dogs, but they had her. She was laying on the ground, the dogs were completely surrounded around her.”

Despite Animal Control’s report that two of the dogs had been secured, Goings believes all the dogs remain at the residence.

She says, "There was more than three dogs, I know that for a fact. And I don't know, they said one was still missing or something, I don't know about that, but I've seen the dogs myself last night and the night before. They're all still there.”

The incident has highlighted what residents describe as a growing problem with aggressive dogs in Browning. Diana Burd, Goings' aunt and a Browning resident, says the situation has become dangerous for pedestrians.

Burd explains, "We have people walking around with bat sticks to protect themselves from the dogs because you just cannot walk anywhere anymore. And it's not a joke and it's not funny. And I'm like, there's all these red flags and everybody's ignoring them. And I just think it's time we step up as a community and get something done about it.”

Goings, who sustained bites to her head, arms and legs, says she's grateful to be alive and hopes her experience will prompt action. "I know a lot of people that have gotten bit or, you know, have similar instances as mine. There's just so many dogs here, I feel like there's something to be done. What if it's a kid, you know?" Goings says.

The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department says it will provide updates as new information becomes available and remains committed to ensuring public safety.

