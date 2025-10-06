MISSOULA — The “Tooth and Claw” podcast was created by a wildlife biologist from Missoula who examines animal attacks on humans — why they happen and how to prevent them.

The podcast is also helping to educate hikers, campers and hunters about how to co-exist with wildlife.

"There's kind of always this taboo around telling those stories, but it's something that people are naturally interested in,” said Tooth and Claw podcaster Wes Larson.

Jill Valley reports - watch the video:

Wildlife biologist hosts 'Tooth & Claw' podcast

Larson is a bear biologist specializing in human-wildlife conflict and creator of the podcast that examines the circumstances that lead wild animals to attack humans.

“We like hearing about animals and our relationship with them and how they can potentially be dangerous. So, I wanted to figure out a way to tell the stories without demonizing the wildlife," Larson told MTN.

Larson grew up in Missoula and co-hosts the podcast with his brother Jeff, who provides levity during intense discussions. They're joined by Mike Smith.

Together, the podcast tackles encounters with animals, including sharks, panthers, and even squid — and includes landmark cases like Timothy Treadwell, the "Grizzly Man," and the story that changed how we co-exist with grizzly bears in Glacier National Park.

"My favorite has been our three-part series on Night of the Grizzlies, which was a really tragic event in the late 60s in Glacier National Park when two women were killed on the same night by two different grizzly bears," Larson said. "And it was the first time that anyone had been killed in Glacier by grizzlies, and it really changed the way that we look at that animal in the parks."

Larson is often featured in magazines, talking about avoiding bear conflict and sharing his knowledge about other wildlife. The podcast reaches a broader audience. He’s hoping these conversations help people understand why wild animals behave the way they do...turning fear into understanding about animal behavior and how we should interact with them.

"The scariest possible stories to actually empower people to feel safer out in the great outdoors, and it is working. We get lots of messages from people saying that because of what they've learned on the podcast, they now feel much more confident recreating. They can actually enjoy that encounter. They can enjoy the beauty of that animal rather than being afraid the whole time."

And with write-ups in Outdoor magazine and good word of mouth, listeners are finding this space to learn about the world around us and the creatures we share it with.

"When you're out hiking, you're not the top dog. You do have to kind of pay attention to your surroundings and when you do that, the colors get brighter, everything feels more intense because you are paying attention to your surroundings. And for me, that's really important to keep alive," Larson concluded.

Click here to visit the podcast site.