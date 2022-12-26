Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin continuing winter tradition

WHITEFISH - A winter tradition is continuing this week with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin.

Mark your calendars to "Ski with Maggie" on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Kids of all ages can hit the slopes with the three-time Olympian who was born and raised in Whitefish.

All you have to do is meet at the top of chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Not only that, but Voisin will sign autographs and give away posters at 3 p.m. at Ed and Mully's.

The event IS free, but you must have a lift ticket or ski pass for the skiing portion of the afternoon.