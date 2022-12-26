Watch Now
Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin continuing winter tradition

A winter tradition is continuing this week with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 11:08:36-05

Mark your calendars to "Ski with Maggie" on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Kids of all ages can hit the slopes with the three-time Olympian who was born and raised in Whitefish.

All you have to do is meet at the top of chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Not only that, but Voisin will sign autographs and give away posters at 3 p.m. at Ed and Mully's.

The event IS free, but you must have a lift ticket or ski pass for the skiing portion of the afternoon.

