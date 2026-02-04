What is a TIF district, and how will it work in Havre?

Havre aims to revitalize downtown While TIF districts are common in larger Montana cities, Havre is using the tool for the first time as part of a broader effort to reinvest in its downtown core.

havre tif map.jpgWhile TIF districts are widely used in larger cities, implementing one in a smaller community requires careful planning. Havre’s smaller tax base means district boundaries had to be drawn strategically to allow meaningful reinvestment without negatively impacting other taxing jurisdictions.

Strissel said planning for the district has been discussed locally for years, but funding to move it forward was a major barrier.

“It’s something that Havre has been looking at for about 20 years,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into actually implementing one, and there just hasn’t been the funds to hire somebody to do it.”

A 2024 Pilot Community Tourism Grant allowed Bear Paw Development to hire a consulting firm and formally establish the district.

What kinds of projects could be funded?

Under state law, a traditional urban renewal district with a TIF component can remain in place for up to 15 years. During that time, funds generated by the increment can be used for a range of downtown improvements.

Tuss said those projects could include sidewalk upgrades, lighting, façade improvements, signage, and other infrastructure or beautification efforts designed to improve the look and function of downtown.

“We’ve gone through the process of creating the district,” Tuss said. “Now we have to wait for that increment to come in, so we’ll have an appropriate pot of money that we can utilize.”

The specific projects funded will depend on available revenue and community priorities.

What residents should know moving forward

Both Strissel and Tuss emphasized that public understanding is key as the district moves forward.

“I think just reaching out with any questions,” Strissel said. “There are a lot of misconceptions that go into establishing a TIF district, and we’ve done a pretty good job of addressing those.”

Bear Paw Development has published maps, fact sheets, and additional explanations online to help residents understand where the district applies and how the financing works.

