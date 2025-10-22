Warren School parents and staff help get school zone changes in the county

Scores of students travel down Tizer Road every day to get to school. Parents, staff, and county public works are working to make it safer for kids. Their work has not only impacted Warren Elementary, but also schools across the county.

“It's just not safe,” said crossing guard Rachel Black, standing vigilant at Tizer Road on Wednesday morning.

Rachel Black gets up early every morning to help kids get safely to school at Warren Elementary. She’ll be the first to tell you, it's a dangerous area for pedestrians.

“Cars just coming around that corner so fast, they don't even know if there's kids waiting to cross,” Black said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Rachel Black stands guard helping students cross safely

School staff regularly hear about close calls and concerns, including not enough signage and the speed of vehicles close to the school.

Last year, the PTA brought those issues to the attention of county public works, prompting them to conduct a traffic investigation on school zones and signage.

The students of Warren wrote letters to the county commission, saying they were worried about classmates who have to make the trek across traffic.

“It's a very fast road, and definitely for Blake, it's gotta be hard trying to cross that,” said 5th grader Liviana, who wrote a letter to the commission. “He said when he's on his bike, it is a bit scary.”

“And sometimes I just get worried about him,” said 5th grader Stetson, who wrote a letter to the commission. “But I feel good that he's gonna be a lot safer than the last few months.”

On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County Commission unanimously passed the ordinance to update school zones and speed limits across the county. It impacts Augusta, Canyon Creek, East Valley Middle, Eastgate Elementary, Jim Darcy, Lincoln, Rossiter, Warren, and Wold Creek schools.

Evan Charney, MTN News The only school zone sign on Tizer near Warren Elementary

Warren Principal Abby Kuhl says she’s happy for the change.

“I think that focusing on our kids' safety, you know, we can do what we can do when they're inside of our buildings, but making sure they have a safe way to and from school is super important, too,” Kuhl said.

The changes for the new county ordinance will go into effect one month from now, so the changes can be made.

The school still hopes to see action to reduce speed on the 55-mile-per-hour York Road that neighbors' school property.

The full list of school zone changes includes:

