Vandals strike Lake Elmo State Park

BILLINGS — Lake Elmo State Park is grappling with vandalism.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials believe that the incident happened Monday, Aug. 11. Vandals apparently used a large rock to destroy a toilet, threw wet balls of toilet paper in the pavilion’s women’s restroom and painted the door, and destroyed 17 sprinkler heads on the lawn by the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks office.

Watch FWP talk about the vandalism at Lake Elmo State Park:

Lake Elmo State Park dealing with vandalism

Joyce Vote regularly spends her time at the park and was in disbelief when she found out what happened.

“I'm amazed people can be so horrible,” Vote said Monday at the lake.

Vote emphasized the importance of taking care of the park’s serenity.

“If you have something nice, you take care of it,” Vote said.

Chrissy Web with FWP Region 5 voiced her concerns.

“It's frustrating when any act of vandalism happens at our sites, but really anywhere,” Webb said.

The public is equally puzzled by the motivation behind these acts.

“A lot of people on our social media accounts are confused what motivates people to do things like this - and that's really how we're feeling as well,” Webb said.

Webb highlighted the piece of land.

“We’re a state park and we try to keep things safe and nice and open for the public to use and enjoy the sites and so it’s really unfortunate when we see things like this happen,” Webb said.

FWP said that those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.