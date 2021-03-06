Vaccine doses available for Montana educators at some pharmacies

Montana teachers and staff can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies participating in a new federal program, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Friday.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is providing vaccines separate from Montana's state allocation, which has not yet included educators among those eligible.

Educators can find the nearest pharmacy at vaccinefinder.org to make an appointment. Participating pharmacies include Albertsons Companies, LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs, Topco Associates, LLC, Walgreens and Walmart.

Montana is moving into phase 1B+ of its vaccination plan Monday. Those now eligible for the vaccine include: those 60 and older, and those between the ages of 16 and 59 with certain medical conditions. (Click here for a list of those conditions.)

Montana has administered 290,689 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 105,977 Montanans are full immunized, according to the state's COVID dashboard.