Updates: Major Wind Storm (December 17, 2025)

(Update 12:00 p.m.)

I-15 is a mess around Helena. Two separate incidents involving trailers tipping over on both the north and southbound lanes. Traffic is being detoured at the Lincoln Exit.

(Update 10:30 a.m.)

Nearly 500 customers are without power in Geraldine, Stanford, and Denton.

Several hundred customers in and around Great Falls are also without power.

(Update 10:15 a.m.)

84 mph wind gust recorded in Cut Bank.

Semi truck toppled by wind; there were no serious injuries reported.

Truck toppled by wind in central Montana

Wednesday's damaging wind event could be the worst in many years across Montana. Wind will rapidly increase mid-morning and remain very windy through the evening.

This is going to be a long-duration event with several (8+) hours of damaging wind gusts of 50-60+ mph. Peak wind gusts could reach 60-85 mph for the entire area and 90-100+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and high plains.

These gusts will be capable of knocking down trees and power lines, damaging homes, and overturning vehicles towing trailers.

Click here for a map of reported power outages. Click here for a map of road conditions.

SAFETY TIPS



Please take time to charge your phone, as power outages are likely

Secure any loose outdoor items (lawn furniture, trash cans, and holiday decorations)

Avoid being near power lines and tall trees if you need to be outside