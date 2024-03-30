GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash just south of Great Falls that killed one person and injured several others, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of 13th Street South and 40th Avenue South.

GFFR is assisting the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department in the response.

According to GFFR, three people have been taken to a hospital in Great Falls.



There is no word at this point on the nature or severity of their injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

We will update you when we get more information.

