Two people dead, one injured in Mussellshell County crash

Two people died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Musselshell County on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

It happened along US Highway 87 about 15 miles north of Roundup at approximately 1:15 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup truck was southbound as a Ford pickup truck was heading north when the Chevrolet drifted into the oncoming lane and the two vehicles hit head-on.

The 68-year-old driver of the Ford from Billings died in the crash, and so did the 28-year old man from Havre driving the Chevrolet.

A 66-year-old woman in the Ford - also from Billings - was injured; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The names of the two people who died have not been released at this point.

There is no word yet on whether the three people were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, suspected factors in the crash include alcohol, drugs, and speed.

