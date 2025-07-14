Two Bear Air rescues hiker from Bob Marshall Wilderness

MISSOULA — Two Bear Air made another rescue this past week, only this time without the hoist.

The Whitefish-based rescue group was dispatched to the Bob Marshall Wilderness on Wednesday, July 9.

They were responding to a report of a hiker with a lower leg injury but when they found the hiker, they were unable to lower the hoist due to her location and strong gusty winds.

The team decided to land on a ridge top and hike to the victim. She was assessed and treated there before being carried to the helicopter.

Two Bear Air then flew her to Missoula for additional medical care.